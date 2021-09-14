Guerrero's blast leads Blue Jays

TORONTO – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night.

Teoscar Hernández had his first career five-hit game, and Bo Bichette added a solo home run, his 24th, as the Blue Jays improved to 12-1 in September.

The AL East-leading Rays lost for the fourth time in five games and are 5-7 this month after going 21-6 in August.

Facing left-hander Adam Conley in the sixth, Guerrero lined a 3-1 pitch down the left-field line to break a tie with Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for most home runs in the big leagues.

In doing so, Guerrero also eclipsed the single-season high set by his Hall of Fame father with Montreal in 2000.

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier climbed the wall to make a spectacular catch on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s deep drive in the seventh.

YANKEES 6, TWINS 5, 10 inn.: In New York, Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning, and Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th as New York overcame a five-run deficit.

New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games. It closed within a half-game of AL wild-card leaders Toronto and Boston with 18 games to play.

Gleyber Torres was the automatic runner on second when Sánchez singled sharply with one out in the 10th off Ralph Garza Jr. (1-3). Torres scored standing up.