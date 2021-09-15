Cubs' win puts Phillies in peril for postseason

PHILADELPHIA – Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for the Chicago Cubs in a 6-3 win over a Philadelphia Phillies team running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race.

The Phillies lost again to another team long out of the postseason hunt. The Phillies just dropped three of four at home to Colorado, which is 21-51 on the road.

The Phillies remained 41/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and 21/2 games behind Cincinnati in the wild-card race. San Diego and St. Louis are ahead of the Phillies for the second wild card.

The Phillies fell to .500 at 72-72 and have lost six of seven games.

Bryce Harper had an RBI double in the fifth, continuing his torrid pace, and scored in the inning to make it 4-3. He entered with an MLB-best 1.032 OPS, which would have made the star outfielder a more serious MVP candidate had the Phillies truly been in a pennant race. Harper may see his chances wane with each September loss.

Adrian Sampson (1-2) gave up two runs in five innings. Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.

PIRATES 6, REDS 5: In Pittsburgh, Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and Cincinnati lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Miley (12-6) gave up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth before being pulled with one out. The six runs (five earned) allowed were Miley's most since the Rockies scored eight off of him May 14.

The Reds entered the day half a game ahead of the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League.

Pirates starter Dillon Peters (1-2) went five shutout innings, surrendering five hits with five strikeouts to help Pittsburgh to its fifth win in seven games following a six-game losing streak. He was 0-3 in six major league starts since last winning with the Angels on Sept. 24, 2019.

American

INDIANS 3-3, TWINS 1-6: In Minneapolis, Triston McKenzie was sent to Triple-A four times this season, as the lanky 24-year-old worked through some early struggles. Now Cleveland has another budding star pitcher, turning in one stellar start after another.

McKenzie cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to beat Minnesota, when a comebacker off the wrist of Twins rookie Joe Ryan shortened the pitching duel. Ryan Jeffers had four RBI in the nightcap as the Twins gained a split.

McKenzie (5-6) had seven strikeouts, including Byron Buxton three times, with just three hits, one run and one walk allowed. He recorded his fifth straight outing of six innings or more and one run or less and has retired 96 of the last 112 batters he's faced.

Braun retires

Ryan Braun, the Milwaukee Brewers' home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement. Braun, 37, batted .296 with 352 homers and 1,154 RBI.