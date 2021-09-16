Pirates walk off in win over Reds

PITTSBURGH – The walk-off RBI in Wednesday's win for the Pirates will be given to first baseman Colin Moran, but utility man Wilmer Difo was the star.

In the bottom of the ninth inning on Roberto Clemente Day, with the game tied at four, Difo hit a one-out fly ball down the left-field line. Reds left fielder Max Schrock overran it, the ball landed fair and bounced into the stands to put Difo on second. Center fielder Bryan Reynolds was walked intentionally, bringing up Moran.

Moran grounded a ball to first. Joey Votto fielded it and flipped it to right-hander Mychal Givens, covering first base. Moran was out, but Difo never stopped running from second. Givens took a pause, and it was just enough time for Difo to beat the throw home, slide in head first and secure the Pirates' win, 5-4.

PHILLIES 6, CUBS 5: In Philadelphia, Andrew Knapp scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to bolster Philadelphia's tenuous playoff push.

The Phillies bullpen blew it in the late innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado that tied it 4-all in the eighth. Matt Duffy hit a solo shot off Ian Kennedy (2-1) in the ninth and tied it at 5.

J.T. Realmuto led off the eighth inning with his 15th homer of the season in a topsy-turvy final two innings for a club clinging to playoff aspirations.

CARDINALS 11, METS 4: In New York, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis' four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic outfield defense in beating New York for their fifth straight victory.

Harrison Bader homered, drove in three runs and made a timely grab at the center-field fence to help Jon Lester improve to 9-1 against the Mets.

St. Louis moved 11/2 games ahead of the Reds for the second NL wild card

American

BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 3: In Toronto, Bo Bichette homered and drove in five runs and Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead in the Toronto win.

Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single.

Tampa Bay lost for the fifth time in seven games. The AL East leaders are 6-8 in September after going 21-6 in August.

RED SOX 9, MARINERS 4, 10 inn.: In Seattle, Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and Boston beat Seattle to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.

Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy's passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th to break open a 3-3 game. J.D. Martinez, Schwarber and Vazquez added run-scoring hits as Boston beat the Mariners for the second day in a row.

YANKEES 4, ORIOLES 3: In Baltimore, Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and New York earned its third straight win.

The Yankees were able to keep pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings as all three teams won. Wandy Peralta (5-3) earned the win and Aroldis Chapman got his 27th save.