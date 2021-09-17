Reds edge Pirates to avoid 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH – Tyler Mahle cruised through six innings, Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a three-game sweep by edging the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Thursday.

Mahle (12-5) allowed five hits – all singles – and struck out four with a walk as the Reds salvaged the finale of a nine-game road trip that saw them lose a little bit of ground in the chase for the second NL wild-card spot.

Mychal Givens worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth by striking out Hoy Park on a full-count fastball for his eighth save as the Reds bounced back after a pair of one-run losses to the last-place Pirates.

Cabrera provided the game's only run while pinch-hitting for Mahle in the top of the seventh.

The Reds finished their nine-game road swing through Chicago, St. Louis and Pittsburgh 3-6. Cincinnati is treading water in the standings with just over two weeks to go in the regular season. The Reds entered Thursday 11/2 games behind St. Louis in the race for a postseason berth.

PADRES 7, GIANTS 4: In San Francisco, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and San Diego beat San Francisco to earn a series split.

The Padres moved within half a game of the idle Cardinals for the second NL wild card at 76-70. San Diego starts a three-game series in St. Louis today.

Nabil Crismatt (3-1) pitched four scoreless innings in relief to earn the win in a bullpen game for the Padres.

PHILLIES 17, CUBS 8: In Philadelphia, Bryce Harper doubled to start a seven-run, game-tying rally in the fourth inning, drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth and sealed Philadelphia's win over Chicago with a three-run home run in the seventh.

The Phillies are three games behind first-place Atlanta – rained out Thursday – in the NL East with 16 games left this season, and 21/2 games behind St. Louis for the second wild card. San Diego and Cincinnati also lead Philadelphia in the wild-card chase.

American

ATHLETICS 7, ROYALS 4: In In Kansas City, Missouri, Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench's record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but Chad Pinder's two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and Oakland held off Kansas City for the win.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, matching Bench's total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team's games at catcher. Perez's 45 homers and 112 RBIs both lead the majors this season.

ANGELS 9, WHITE SOX 3: In Chicago, Alex Cobb pitched five scoreless innings and Luis Rengifo and Jose Rojas hit home runs for Los Angels in the win.

The Angels (72-74) won their second consecutive game. The White Sox (83-63) lost for the fifth time in eight games. The AL Central-leading White Sox have dropped six consecutive series against the Angels dating to 2016, and they're 4-15 in their last 19 games against them.

Cobb (8-3) allowed only two baserunners to advance as far as second base, and he induced inning-ending double plays in the second and fourth innings.

ORIOLES 3, YANKEES 2: In Baltimore, Yankees reliever Clay Holmes threw a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning that let the tying run score, then Austin Hays chopped an RBI single in the 10th that lifted Baltimore over the Yankees, dropping New York back in the AL wild-card race.

The Yankees fell a half-game behind idle Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings. New York had won three in a row.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 2: In Sunrise, Florida, Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Detroit.

The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 81/2 games. The fourth-place New York Yankees are nine back.

Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm.