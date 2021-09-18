Castillo, Reds put end to Dodgers win streak

CINCINNATI – Luis Castillo struck out 10 while outpitching Walker Buehler, Kyle Farmer doubled twice and the Cincinnati Reds snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory Friday night.

The Reds have dropped their last seven series to slip to fourth in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game behind San Diego and a full game behind second-place St. Louis.

The Dodgers, already assured at least a wild-card spot, began the day one game behind San Francisco in the NL West.

Castillo (8-15) didn't allow a runner past second base in 61/3 shutout innings. He threw a season-high 111 pitches and gave up five hits and two walks.

Reds reliever Luis Cessa went 12/3 scoreless innings. Michael Lorenzen allowed Matt Beaty's RBI single with two outs in the ninth but earned his his fourth save.

Buehler (14-4) was hoping to notch his career-high 15th win, but the Reds reached him for three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings.

The Reds broke through against Buehler in the fifth after Farmer led off with a double. Tucker Barnhart hit an RBI single and excitedly clapped his hands and pointed at the Cincinnati dugout to celebrate.

American

YANKEES 8, INDIANS 0: In New York, Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six shutout innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and New York routed Cleveland in the start of the Indians' final series in the Bronx.

Joey Gallo homered twice, and Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton hit one each for the Yankees, who tied their season high with five home runs.

TWINS 7, BLUE JAYS 3: In Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers to lift Minnesota past Toronto.

The Blue Jays began the day tied with the Red Sox and Yankees atop the AL wild-card race. Toronto fell to 13-3 in September.

RAYS 7, TIGERS 4, 10 inn.: In Sunrise, Florida, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and AL East-leading Tampa Bay came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat Detroit.

The Rays maintained their 81/2-game lead in the AL East over Boston. The New York Yankees are nine back.