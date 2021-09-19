Scherzer shuts down Reds in playoff push

CINCINNATI – Max Scherzer pitched seven shutout innings in another dominant performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who kept up their push in the NL West with a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Dodgers began the day two games behind division-leading San Francisco.

It was another tough loss for the Reds, who came in one game behind St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.

Scherzer (15-4) improved to 7-0 in nine starts since being traded from Washington to the Dodgers on July 30. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner leads the majors with a combined 2.08 ERA.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 4: In Milwaukee, Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and Milwaukee clinched their fourth straight postseason berth.

The Brewers ensured themselves at least a wild card after San Diego and Cincinnati lost earlier in the day.

NL Cy Young Award contender Corbin Burnes was shaky by his standards in his first start since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter a week ago.

He allowed just three runs and six hits over six innings, striking out 11.

American

INDIANS 11, YANKEES 3: In New York, Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul pop that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez's three-run homer as Cleveland routed the Yankees to slow New York's playoff run.

Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the big fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney.

RED SOX 9, ORIOLES 3: In Boston, Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying AL wild card-leading Boston past Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

The Red Sox entered the day holding the top spot for the wild card, a half-game ahead of the Yankees and one game in front of Toronto.

BLUE JAYS 6, TWINS 2: In Toronto, Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and Toronto moved back into a playoff position by beating Minnesota.

Toronto (83-65) moved a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees (83-66) for the second AL wild-card berth, one game behind Boston (85-65).

TIGERS 4, RAYS 3: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered to lead Detroit over AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay has a 71/2 -game margin over second place Boston. Toronto is 81/2 games back and the New York Yankees trail by 10.

RANGERS 2, WHITE SOX 1: In Arlington, Texas, DJ Peters' pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Texas beat former teammate Lance Lynn and AL Central-leading Chicago.

Chicago's magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five.

Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid.

ROYALS 8, MARINERS 1: In Kansas City, Missouri, Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and Kansas City beat Seattle to put another dent in the Mariners' slim playoff chances.

Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay at Aug. 3. He gave up three runs and eight hits, needing 86 pitches to get through three innings.