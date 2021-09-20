Dodgers extend Reds' troubles

CINCINNATI — Clayton Kershaw pitched five sharp innings for his first win since June 27, Gavin Lux and Corey Seager each hit two-run homers and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the sliding Cincinnati Reds 8-5 Sunday.

Will Smith also homered as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in nine games. They began the afternoon two games behind San Francisco in the NL West.

The Reds lost their eighth straight series after starting the day two games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.

Kershaw (10-7) gave up one run and three hits, striking out eight without a walk. He pitched in Cincinnati for the first time since 2013.

“It was great,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought he was great all the way around. I'm a little biased, but I thought he got squeezed a little, but he was fantastic. Overall really in control. See him get through five with close to 75 pitches. It was perfect.”

The only Reds run against Kershaw came when Nick Castellanos doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Tyler Stephenson's groundout in the fourth that made it 6-1.

Wade Miley (12-7) gave up six runs and nine hits in a season-low three innings.

BRAVES 3, GIANTS 0: In San Francisco, Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle, and Max Fried pitched seven strong innings to lead Atlanta.

The Braves began the day with a one-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak.

The Giants got just four hits and had their lead in the NL West cut to one game by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

CUBS 6, BREWERS 4: In Milwaukee, Patrick Wisdom set a Cubs rookie record with his 27th homer, hitting a three-run drive that capped a five-run comeback in the eighth inning and sent Chicago over Milwaukee.

The Brewers' magic number for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018 remained at three. Milwaukee clinched its fourth consecutive playoff berth Saturday.

WHITE SOX 7, RANGERS 2: In Arlington, Texas, José Abreu matched the major league RBI lead, Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row and Chicago moved closer to its first AL Central title since 2008.

Chicago's magic number to win the division is four.

INDIANS 11, YANKEES 1: In New York, Harold Ramirez hit a pair of two-run singles and drove in a career-high four runs as Cleveland roughed up New York ace Gerrit Cole.

New York dropped 11/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild card and 21/2 games back of wild card leader Boston with 12 games left.

TIGERS 2, RAYS 0: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered to lead Detroit.

Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles.