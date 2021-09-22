Playoff hopes take hit as Reds fall to Pirates

CINCINNATI – Ben Gamel homered, Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates dampened the Cincinnati Reds' fading postseason hopes with a 6-2 win Tuesday night.

Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds' early lead in the fourth. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.

Mitch Keller (5-11) pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds, who are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card. The Reds trailed by three games entering Tuesday. Cincinnati has 10 games left to catch St. Louis.

The Reds failed to get a hit in key situations, scoring on a double play with runners at the corner and TJ Friedl's bases loaded sacrifice fly.

They loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto popped out and Nick Mears struck out Kyle Farmer looking. Farmer had three hits, but Cincinnati stranded 11 baserunners.

Keller matched his season high with 52/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits.

He won for the first time since Aug. 20.

American

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 3: In Detroit, Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and Detroit was able to stall Chicago's drive for the AL Central title.

The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.

Reyes had four of Detroit's 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers.

YANKEES 7, RANGERS 1: In New York, Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and New York powered past Texas to keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase.

Joey Gallo also went deep against his former team and a finally healthy Luis Severino closed with two shutout innings in his first major league appearance since the 2019 AL Championship Series.

BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 2: In St. Petersburg, Florida, rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and Toronto beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September.

Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card.

Interleague

PHILLIES 3, ORIOLES 2, 10 inn.: In Philadelphia, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally Philadelphia past Baltimore for a boost to their longshot playoff odds.

Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner and set off a celebration in the infield.