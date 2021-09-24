The Journal Gazette
 
    Cardinals beat Cubs for 13th straight win

    MATT CARLSON | Associated Press

     

    CHICAGO — The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win Friday, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader.

    It's the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in July 1938. It also has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by 4 1/2 games heading into Friday's action.

    St. Louis also got a pinch-hit homer from José Rondón, and Tommy Edman finished with three hits. Alex Reyes (10-8) got five outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a perfect seventh for his 13th save.

       

