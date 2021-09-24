Cardinals come back to extend win streak

MILWAUKEE – Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Thursday and extend their longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.

On a day Adam Wainwright faltered early, St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. The Cardinals moved five and a half games ahead of Cincinnati and four and a half over Philadelphia for the second NL wild card.

St. Louis began its winning streak by overcame a four-run deficit against Cincinnati to win on Sept. 11. The Cardinals are on their longest winning streak since April 11-24, 1982, and are two shy of the franchise record set in 1935.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row since clinching its fourth consecutive playoff berth on Sept. 18, including four defeats to the Cardinals.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 5, 10 inn.: In Denver, Max Muncy homered to start the 10th inning and Los Angeles rallied past Colorado to remain in the thick of the NL West chase.

Muncy drilled a slider from Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) to deep center, setting off a roar from the Dodgers faithful scattered throughout Coors Field. It also scored Justin Turner, who began the inning at second base.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, BRAVES 4: In Phoenix, Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double and last-place Arizona beat NL East-leading Atlanta.

Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2 games over Philadelphia, which beat Pittsburgh.

PADRES 7, GIANTS 6, 10 inn.: In San Diego, Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini's infield single with one out in the 10th inning and San Diego beat San Francisco to tighten the NL West race. The Giants' lead was trimmed to one game over the eight-time defending division champion Dodgers.

NATIONALS 3, REDS 2: In Cincinnati, National League batting leader Juan Soto homered in consecutive innings, and Washington pushed Cincinnati further from playoff contention with a win in the opener of a four-game series.

Seeking his second straight NL batting title, Soto raised his average to .325.

PHILLIES 12, PIRATES 6: In Philadelphia, J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in four, Ronald Torreyes hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning and Philadelphia erased a six-run deficit to beat Pittsburgh and pick up ground in the NL East. Didi Gregorius also homered for the Phillies, who have won three straight and seven of nine to get within two games of first-place Atlanta with nine games left.

American

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 5: In Oakland, Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, and Seattle rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win