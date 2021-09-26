Cardinals push streak to franchise-best 15

CHICAGO – The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th straight win, boosted when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Harrison Bader helped pull off a wild double play Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Bader, Tyler O'Neill and Paul DeJong homered as these Cardinals broke the team record of 14 wins in a row set in 1935, a year after Dizzy Dean and the Gas House Gang won the World Series.

Bader went 4 for 4 and scored three times as the Cardinals held their comfortable lead for the second NL wild-card spot.

Happ drove in three runs for the Cubs, who have lost five straight and nine of 10. The loss snapped Chicago's streak of seven consecutive winning seasons at Wrigley.

Cardinals lefty Jon Lester allowed three earned runs in five innings in his first start against his former team since he was traded to St. Louis in July. He went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA with the Cubs from 2015-20, helping lead them to the 2016 World Series championship.

PHILLIES 3, PIRATES 0: In Philadelphia, Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and Philadelphia kept up their playoff push, beating Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.

The Phillies began the day 11/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. Philadelphia visits the Braves in a three-game series beginning Tuesday.

American

ATHLETICS 2, ASTROS 1: In Oakland, Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Oakland past Houston.

Houston's magic number to clinch the AL West remained at three over Seattle.

YANKEES 5, RED SOX 3: In Boston, Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning and New York beat Boston to tie the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL wild-card race.

The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge in front of their longtime rivals in Sunday night's series finale at Fenway Park.

RAYS 7, MARLINS 0: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Tampa Bay clinched its second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat Miami.

Reliever Pete Fairbanks retired Lewis Brinson on a foul popup with the bases loaded for the final out, giving the Rays the chance to celebrate on the field. Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay's magic number was cut to one when the New York Yankees beat Boston 5-3.

There was a standing ovation from the season-high announced crowd of 23,783 at Tropicana Field when the Yankees' victory was announced after the top of the sixth inning.

INDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 0: In Cleveland, Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings and José Ramirez drove in three runs, powering Cleveland to victory over AL Central champion Chicago.

Chicago remained four games behind Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the Division Series.

Morgan (4-7) struck out six and walked one, giving up only a double to Yoan Moncada in the fifth. The rookie right-hander limited the Yankees to one run over six innings in winning his previous start against ace Gerrit Cole.