Cleveland closes out Indians name with win

CLEVELAND – As they've done in countless ninth innings over decades, fans in Progressive Field stood to cheer during the final three outs.

It was different Monday. They chanted “Let's Go Indians!”

One last time.

The Indians won their final home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new look and identity.

Amed Rosario homered, and Cal Quantrill (8-3) pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team play with Indians written across their jerseys for the final time.

“Not all of us have been here for a long time, but we all respect what the Indians have meant to Cleveland for the last forever and I think we wanted to send people off on the right note,” said Quantrill, who is 8-1 since July 1.

“We're very happy that this is how they will get to remember the Indians.”

The home finale was the club's final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to those of legendary players such as Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome.

The team announced the name change this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols.

Following the game, Cleveland's players returned to the field to salute the fans.

“I thought it was a nice touch,” acting manager DeMarlo Hale said. “They were outstanding in the ninth inning, that last out. Both very nice gestures.”

Cleveland won two World Series (1920 and 1948) as the Indians, and came close to winning it all in 1995, 1997 and 2016. Now, baseball's longest current title drought carries on under a new name.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 7: In Detroit, Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and AL Central champion Chicago White Sox held on.

The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth. Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers' Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections.

Jimenez reached base four times and scored two runs. Cesar Hernandez and Zack Collins drove in two runs apiece in the makeup of a game postponed last Wednesday because of rain.

Jonathan Schoop homered for the Tigers, who had defeated Chicago in their last four meetings. Eric Haase had a two-run single, and Goodrum supplied a two-run triple during the Tigers' five-run eighth.

REDS 13, PIRATES 1: In Cincinnati, Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs as Cincinnati stayed alive in the race for the second NL wild card.

Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season, Castellanos had five RBI, and India finished with four hits and scored four times.

The Reds pulled within 5 1/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. The Cardinals (87-69) need just one more to secure the spot.

Votto, 38, who missed the previous two games with a sore knee, hit a two-run shot off Connor Overton (0-1) during the Reds' four-run first inning, and then connected for another two-run drive against Cody Ponce in the fourth. The six-time All-Star has 35 homers and 96 RBI in his best season since he nearly won a second NL MVP award in 2017.