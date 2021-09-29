Braves hold off Phils, reduce magic number

ATLANTA – Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title.

Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 31/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card.

Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.

Smith walked Bryce Harper leading off. Guillermo Heredia then chased down J.T. Realmuto's liner to center. Pinch-hitter Matt Vierling's liner to left field glanced off the glove of Edwin Rosario for a two-base error, putting runners on second and third.

After Andrew McCutchen loaded the bases, Didi Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly. With runners at the corners, Smith fell behind Freddy Galvis 3-0. Smith evened the count, Galvis fouled off two pitches and then swung past a fastball.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 2: In St. Louis, Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and St. Louis extended its winning streak to 17 games to clinch an NL wild card berth.

St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco, whichever does not win the NL West. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.

Milwaukee already was assured of the NL Central title.

St. Louis' winning streak is the longest in team history and the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The Cardinals are on the longest winning streak from Sept. 1 on since the 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 in a row.

ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 2: In Baltimore, rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run as Baltimore rallied to hand Boston its fourth straight loss.

The Red Sox led 2-0 in the sixth before Mountcastle hit a two-run shot and Pedro Severino added an RBI single. A run-scoring single by Ryan McKenna made it 4-2 in the eighth, and Baltimore's shaky bullpen made the advantage stand up.

Boston started the day with a one-game advantage over Toronto for the second AL wild-card slot.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2: In Toronto, Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run, Aaron Judge homered and drove in two runs as New York extended its lead atop the AL wild card standings.

Gio Urshela added a solo homer and Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits and drove in a run as New York (90-67) won its seventh straight and moved two games in front of Boston (88-69) in the wild card race with five games left.

Toronto (87-70) remains a game behind Boston for the second wild card.