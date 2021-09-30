Braves whip Phillies; magic number at 1

ATLANTA – Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.

The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one. Philadelphia, which dropped 4 1/2 games back in the standings with its third straight loss, can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win. The teams conclude their series today; each has three games left after that.

Fried (14-7) improved to 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 starts, and the Braves are 10-1 in those games. The lefty allowed two runs – one earned – and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Aaron Nola (9-9) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. He has a 6.00 ERA in six starts this month.

Bryce Harper, a leading candidate to win his second NL MVP award, and cleanup hitter J.T. Realmuto are a combined 0 for 15 in the series. Harper, who snapped a 23-game on-base streak, is 0 for 7 with five strikeouts. He struck out three times against Fried.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 0: In St. Louis, Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run as Milwaukee ended St. Louis' team-recored 17-game winning streak.

The Cardinals were given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283. The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted St. Louis into next week's NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.

The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat. St. Louis is 21-7 in September.

Manny Piña added a solo homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who have won four of five.

RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 0: In Baltimore, J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi as Boston broke a four-game skid to bolster its playoff hopes.

Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Red Sox, who failed to score three runs in any game during their losing streak. Although Boston didn't completely recover its offensive mojo, the 13-hit attack was more than enough to get past the last-place Orioles.

The Red Sox entered trailing the Yankees by two games for the top AL wild card and holding a half-game edge over Seattle for the second slot. Toronto was also in the mix, one game behind Boston.

Martinez hit his 28th homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, and the Red Sox used a broken-bat single and an error to tack on two unearned runs in the sixth.

Eovaldi (11-9) took it from there, limiting Baltimore to four hits and striking out seven over six innings.

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 5: In Toronto, Bo Bichette homered twice, including the tiebreaking home run off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning, as Toronto tightened the AL wild-card race and ended New York's seven-game winning streak.

Marcus Semien hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the first off Gerrit Cole, setting a big league record with his 44th home run of the season as a second baseman. Semien topped the 43 by Davey Johnson for Atlanta in 1973.

With the score 5-all, Bichette led off the eighth with a home run off Holmes (8-4). It was Bichette's 28th home run.