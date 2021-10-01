Braves wrap up 4th straight NL East crown

ATLANTA – Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fourth straight NL East title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory Thursday night.

After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues but bolstered by a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, the Braves won their 21st division title since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.

They'll face their former city in the playoffs when they open the best-of-five Division Series at the NL Central champion Brewers on Oct. 8.

Atlanta's very first hitter got things rolling in the division-clinching triumph. Soler hit the first leadoff homer of his career, going deep for the 26th time this season on a 3-2 pitch from Kyle Gibson (4-6).

Riley, bolstering his improbable MVP candidacy, added to the lead with his 33rd homer in the fourth. He drove in another run with a broken-bat single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0.

That was more than enough for Anderson (9-5), who appears to be rounding into the sort of form he showed during the 2020 postseason as a rookie.

Anderson pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball before yielding a two-run homer to Andrew McCutchen in the seventh. A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Will Smith worked the final three innings, with Smith earning his 37th save.

When Smith struck out Ronald Torreyes for the final out, it was time for another celebration before a near-sellout crowd of 38,235.

ASTROS 3, RAYS 2: In Houston, Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer and Houston clinched the AL West.

It's the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They're in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.

Manager Dusty Baker's Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox.

Yuli Gurriel singled to start Houston's fourth and Kyle Tucker walked. Correa followed with his towering shot that smashed off the wall in left field to put the Astros up 3-0 against Ryan Yarbrough (9-7).

Lance McCullers (13-5) didn't allow a hit until Ji-Man Choi singled to start the sixth. There were two outs in the inning when Brandon Lowe homered on a ball to right field that sailed just inside the foul pole to cut the lead to 3-2.

ORIOLES 6, RED SOX 2: In Baltimore, Boston was dealt another blow in its postseason push, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of Baltimore's win.

The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the AL's second wild card.

Boston's Nick Pivetta (9-8) struck out the side in the first, but he ultimately allowed three runs and four hits in 42/3 innings. He struck out eight with two walks.

Alexander Wells (2-3) allowed a run and three hits in six innings after entering the game with a 7.61 ERA.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 2: In Toronto, Aaron Judge hit two of New York's five home runs and the Yankees extended their AL wild-card lead.

Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo also connected off Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (13-7), and Brett Gardner added a solo homer as New York (91-68) slimmed its magic number to clinch a postseason spot to two. The Yankees moved two games ahead of Boston and idle Seattle. Toronto trails New York by three games.

Michael King (2-4) pitched 11/3 scoreless innings for the win in relief of Corey Kluber.

New York's first five hits were homers.