Yankees' bid for playoffs delayed

NEW YORK  Gary Sánchez and Rougned Odor both struck out with two runners on to blunt a ninth-inning rally and the New York Yankees lead atop the AL wild-card lead got even tighter with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

The Yankees edge fell to one game over Boston and two games over Toronto after those contenders each won. Seattle was two games back of New York going into the night.

New York needed a win plus a loss by either Boston or Seattle to clinch its fifth straight playoff appearance. Instead, the Yankees fell short against the AL East champion Rays in the opener of a season-ending three-game series.

The Yankees lost for only the second time in 10 games.

Rookie Wander Franco gave the Rays a 4-1 lead by chopping a grounder up the middle for a two-run single in the ninth. His hit came a few pitches after he missed a three-run homer by lining a ball a few feet foul in left.

Francos hit also came a night after he went 0 for 4 to snap a 43-game on-base streak, which tied Frank Robinson in 1956 for the longest such string in MLB history among players 20 or younger.

After Franco gave the Rays a three-run lead, the Yankees nearly pulled off a comeback.

Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge allowed Giancarlo Stantons one-out double and a bunt RBI single by Joey Gallo. Brett Gardner followed by singling home a run before Kittredge fanned Sánchez and Odor to end the game.

Kevin Kiermaier put the Rays ahead with an RBI single in the second, hitting a soft fly just beyond the reach of shortstop Gio Urshela.

RED SOX 4, NATIONALS 2: In Washington, Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning and the Red Sox remain in postseason position.

Eduardo Rodriguez (12-8) pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, allowing five fits. Hansel Robles walked Juan Soto and Josh Bell with two outs in the ninth before retiring Keibert Ruiz for his 13th save.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 4: In Toronto, Steven Matz pitched seven solid innings to win his fifth straight decision, Danny Jansen homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive.

The Orioles put a scare into the Blue Jays with a four-run eighth, but closer Jordan Romano limited the damage as he got the final five outs for his 23rd save in 24 chances

Matz (14-7) allowed two runs and six hits and struck out five in his longest outing of the season.