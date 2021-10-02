Happ's home run caps comeback as Cubs stun Cardinals 6-5

ST. LOUIS — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 Saturday night.

Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team.

Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luís Garcia (1-1) over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season.

The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam (1-0), who pitched a perfect eighth. Rowan Wick picked up his fifth save as the Cubs sent the Cardinals to just their second defeat in their last 21 games.

Lester allowed at least one baserunner in each of his five innings and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in fourth. He walked four, the last two to load the bases in front of Trayce Thompson, who burned Lester with his first career grand slam for a 4-1 lead in the fifth.

Dylan Carlson’s two-run single capped a three-run seventh, putting the Cardinals ahead 5-4.

Harrison Bader hammered a 92 mph sinker from Adrian Sampson over the left-field wall for his first career leadoff home run. It was the fifth time the Cardinals first batter of a game went deep this season and came in Bader's 10th career game hitting atop the order.

Tyler O’Neill’s RBI triple in the fifth cut the Cubs lead to 4-2.

Sampson gave up just Bader's long ball in his four innings. He pitched around clogged basepaths his first two innings and was aided by seven strikeouts.