Yankees again miss chance to wrap up berth

NEW YORK  After 161 games, the New York Yankees still need one more victory.

No simple task against Brandon Lowe and a 100-win Tampa Bay team thats a consistent thorn in their side.

Lowe hit three home runs and the Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of New York that prevented the Yankees from clinching a playoff spot Saturday. Instead, they fell into a tie with Boston atop the AL wild-card standings.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 22/3 innings. He gave up a pair of three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King.

Even with the embarrassing defeat, the streaky Yankees (91-70) can still punch their AL wild-card ticket today with a win over Tampa Bay in the scheduled regular-season finale.

Weve got to win. Its as simple as that, veteran outfielder Brett Gardner said. Here we are going into Game 162 not knowing what the future is.

The Red Sox beat Washington 5-3 to draw even with the Yankees. Toronto is one game behind them, with Seattle potentially in the postseason mix heading into today.

RED SOX 5, NATIONALS 3: In Washington, Christian Vázquez tripled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth.

Boston is tied with the Yankees for the top AL wild card entering the final day of the regular season.

Tanner Houck pitched five perfect innings, striking out eight, but Washington tied the game at 1 in the eighth inning on Juan Sotos long, bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center off Austin Davis (1-2).

J.D. Martinez led off the ninth with a walk for Boston, and Vázquez drilled a ball to right off closer Tanner Rainey (1-3) that easily scored pinch-runner José Iglesias for a 2-1 lead with two outs. Travis Shaw singled to drive in Vázquez, then Kiké Hernández homered into the Boston bullpen against Mason Thompson to push the lead to 5-1.

Washingtons Andrew Stevenson hit a two-run homer in the ninth before Hansel Robles finished the game for his 14th save.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 1: In Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 47th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays pushed their AL wild-card chase to the final day of the regular season.

The Blue Jays launched five homers while Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings to help Toronto close within one game of the wild card-leading New York Yankees.

George Springer, Teoscar Hernández, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all went deep for Toronto. The Blue Jays lead the majors with a franchise-record 258 home runs, topping the 257 they hit in 2010.

PADRES 3, GIANTS 2 (10 innings): In San Francisco, the Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning.

The Giants seven-game winning streak ended, but they still had an opportunity to win the West hours later  a loss by the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers to Milwaukee would give San Francisco the crown.