Mets say manager Luis Rojas out after 2 losing seasons

NEW YORK -- Luis Rojas was let go as manager of the New York Mets on Monday after two losing seasons.

The team declined its option on Rojas’ contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership.

The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil.

“I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said in a statement released by the team.

“We live in a results-oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season," he said.

The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the next several days.

“The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager,” team President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time.”

Expected to challenge for the playoffs or even a pennant with $341 million newcomer Francisco Lindor at shortstop, New York led the division for 90 straight days despite a wave of injuries. Rojas drew praise for his steady hand and communication skills -- even garnering mention as a potential Manager of the Year candidate.

But then everything fell apart during the final two months of the season.

With ace pitcher Jacob deGrom sidelined since the All-Star break by a sprained elbow, New York went into a nosedive once August arrived. The lineup languished even when healthy, and an overtaxed pitching staff started to crack.

Lindor missed more than five weeks in the second half with an oblique injury and didn’t emerge from his season-long slump until too late. Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith and James McCann also flopped at the plate, leaving Pete Alonso to carry the load.

An untimely 2-11 stretch against the Dodgers and Giants, baseball’s top two teams, dropped the Mets from five games over .500 and tied for first place to 62-66 and 6 1/2 games out on Aug. 26. In a middling division, they lost the lead for good on Aug. 14 and never really recovered.