Cubs have a lot of work to do to turn it around

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs took the wrecking ball to their championship core. Now, it's time to start piecing things back together.

While Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber turn their attention toward playoff games with new teams, the Cubs come into the offseason with a long list of issues.

It's a different spot for a franchise that produced winning records each of the previous six years. But a 71-91 mark left them with their worst finish since finishing with 66 wins in 2013.

“I think it'll be a really interesting offseason from a bunch of different perspectives,” outfielder Ian Happ said. “Not only with this group, but the entire industry. I think the big free agent class, it'll be really interesting to see just how things shake out.”

Chicago went from leading the NL Central at 42-33 after Zach Davies and the bullpen combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24 to dropping the next 11 games. That convinced general manager Jed Hoyer to break up the core.

The Cubs went just 29-58 after the no-hitter for a .333 winning percentage that would translate to a 54-108 mark over a full season.

The Cubs struck out 1,596 times to break the major league record by one set by Detroit two years ago. Happ led the team with 156, and Patrick Wisdom had a staggering 153 in just 375 plate appearances, though the 30-year-old set a club rookie record with 28 homers. Chicago was also 21st in runs and 24th with a .237 batting average.

They also need to fix their a rotation that ranked 27th in the majors with a 4.87 ERA.