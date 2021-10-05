Late losing skid ruined Reds' surprising season

CINCINNATI – Despite a slow start and a rash of injuries, the Cincinnati Reds stayed within striking range of the playoffs for most of the summer. But it couldn't last.

While the St. Louis Cardinals surged, the Reds lost eight consecutive series from Aug. 24 to Sept. 19, going 8-16 in that stretch, and were elbowed out of the wildcard derby. They finished 83-79 in the NL Central, behind the Brewers and Cardinals, who claimed the second wildcard.

“It didn't end like we wanted to,” general manager Nick Krall said. “It's definitely disappointing. There are some moral victories out of this, but at the same time it's not what we want to do.”

There were developments that bode well for the near future:

Cincinnati recorded its first winning season in a full 162-game campaign since 2014. (They were 31-29 in pandemic-shortened 2020).

First-baseman Joey Votto, 38, had one of the best seasons of his career. He was one three Reds to hit 30-plus home runs, which hasn't happened since 2007.

Rookie second baseman Jonathan India – relegated to the team's alternate site all last season – hit .269 with 21 homers as the team's leadoff man. His .376 on-base percentage was among the best in the National League.

Kyle Farmer became a reliable starting shortstop and hit a career-high 16 home runs.

Another rookie, Tyler Stephenson, teamed with Tucker Barnhart to give Cincinnati a stellar catching tandem.

The Reds' team batting average improved to .249 from a league-worst .212 in 2020.

“To get through a major league season and have the amount of success that individual players on our team had, to put ourselves in the position that we did, every single guy on our team should be very proud of that,” manager David Bell said. “We have a lot to to look forward to, a lot to build on.”

Decisions, decisions

Right fielder Nick Castellanos and the Reds have big decisions to make. He has two years and $34 million left on his contract but also can opt out and test the market. After having a career year – .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBI – the 29-year-old has a likely market value of over $20 million. The Reds have a $10 million option on left-hander Wade Miley and a $7.5 million option on Barnhart. Miley (12-7, 3.37 ERA) threw a no-hitter against Cleveland May 7.