Dodgers top MLB payrolls

Two missing Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers, Trevor Bauer and Clayton Kershaw, earn nearly as much as the entire Tampa Bay Rays' major league roster heading into the playoffs.

The defending champion Dodgers enter the postseason with more than three times the payroll of the Rays, the team they beat in last year's World Series.

The Dodgers, who play St. Louis in Wednesday's NL wild-card game, had a major league-high $260.9 million payroll on Aug. 31, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees were a distant second at $203.5 million.

AL East champion Tampa Bay, which awaits a Division Series against the Yankees or Boston Red Sox, was 26th at $76.6 million. That is just $7.6 million more than earned this year by Bauer and Kershaw, both unavailable to the Dodgers this week.

Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier, the Rays' highest-paid player at $11.67 million, earned less than seven Dodgers.

Brewers to start Burnes in Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and lefty Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.

Rays to open with McClanahan

Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan will start Game of 1 of the Rays' AL Division Series on Thursday night.

Rookie Shane Baz will take the mound for Game 2 on Friday night. Cash said Drew Rasmussen is the “highly likely” Game 3 starter.

Oldest former player dies at 100

Eddie Robinson, the oldest living former major league player whose more than six decades in professional baseball included being general manager for two teams, has died. He was 100.

The Texas Rangers, the team for which Robinson was GM from 1976-82, said he died Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas. Robinson was the last surviving player from the 1948 World Series champion Cleveland Indians.