Veterans on bump in elimination game

LOS ANGELES – Two wily veterans on the mound in an elimination game. Adam Wainwright starting for the reinvigorated St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Scherzer, pitching as well as he ever has.

“It's as fun as it gets, right?” Wainwright said, smiling.

Indeed, though neither team wanted to be in the position of playing in the NL wild-card game.

The Cardinals (90-72) rode a 17-game winning streak into the second wild-card spot.

The Dodgers' mark of 106-56 was the second-best in baseball behind the rival San Francisco Giants (107-55), who ended LA's streak of eight straight NL West titles on the final day of the regular season.

The relative absurdity of the defending World Series champions having to play a dangerous wild-card game after winning that many games doesn't bother Scherzer. LA's record is the best of any defending World Series champion since 1969, when divisional play began.

“There's no crying in baseball,” he said. “You have to win your division. We didn't win our division.”

So, here they are.

Wainwright (17-7) faces Scherzer (15-4) at Dodger Stadium tonight, where the Dodgers ended the regular season on a franchise-record 15-game home winning streak. Their 53-28 home record was tops in the majors.

It's just the second winner-take-all game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus. Wainwright is 40; Scherzer is 37.

Wainwright said he felt “way older” a few years ago, causing him to change his diet and eliminate gluten, sugar, dairy and processed foods for a while. He changed his workout and conditioning programs, too.

“If you buy into the fact that you're old, then you are,” he said.

Scherzer admits his diet isn't the greatest, although he, too, tries to avoid sugar.

“To me, it's just listen to your body,” he said. “Train the hardest you can to where your body is at.”

The two have squared off once before in the postseason – Scherzer and the Nationals beat Wainwright and the Cardinals in Game 2 of the 2019 NL Championship Series.

Scherzer is 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA since joining the Dodgers from Washington, along with NL batting champion Trea Turner, at the July trade deadline. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is from the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield.

Scherzer had a combined 236 strikeouts between the Dodgers and Nationals; Wainwright had 174.

Wainwright has an enviable 28-15 record with a 2.89 ERA in the postseason.

“He's the godfather,” teammate Nolan Arenado said. “I look at him like a dad in a sense.”