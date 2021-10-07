Rays have ruled with youthful exuberance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays have won more games than any other team in the American League over the past two seasons, going about their business with a quiet confidence that has the attention of the Boston Red Sox.

The AL East rivals meet in a best-of-five Division Series that begins tonight at Tropicana Field, with the defending league champion Rays looking to take the first step toward a return to the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers last fall.

With one of baseball's lowest payrolls and a roster devoid of big names, Tampa Bay wins with a youthful, selfless blend of defense, pitching and timely hitting that's served the team well in reaching the playoffs three consecutive years.

“We have some experience,” center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, a Bishop Luers graduate, said Wednesday before turning his thoughts toward a talented collection of rookies who helped Tampa Bay weather a rash of injuries to win a franchise-record 100 games.

Rookie shortstop Wander Franco has played up to his billing as the top prospect in baseball. Young pitchers Shane McClanahan and Shane Baz, who's only been in the majors a few weeks, are slated to start the first two games of the ALDS.

“I still feel like the majority of our roster are guys on league minimum. But, man, we breed them differently over here, I promise you that,” Kiermaier said. “We got guys who can play.”

McClanahan (10-6, 3.43), a 24-year-old lefty who made his major league debut during last year's playoffs, starts for Tampa Bay.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA) will start Game 1 for the Red Sox.