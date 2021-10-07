White Sox nervous, hungry to begin series

HOUSTON – A three-time World Series winner, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa certainly couldn't be nervous as his team prepares for the opener of a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Houston Astros today.

Except he is.

“I've been nervous my whole career,” La Russa said Wednesday. “Right now, I'm nervous because I care. ... If you're not nervous, then do something else for a living.”

La Russa, 77, will send Lance Lynn to the mound in Game 1 to face Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr.

In his first season with Chicago, Lynn went 11-6 with a career-low 2.69 ERA in 28 starts. McCullers also had a career year, setting personal marks in wins (13), ERA (3.16) and strikeouts (185).

The AL West champion Astros are playoff tested in their fifth consecutive postseason trip. They're looking to advance to the World Series for the second time in three years. They've been to the AL Championship Series four straight years and came a win shy of reaching last year's World Series.

The White Sox have reached the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history and are intent on doing more than last year, when they were bounced by Oakland in the first round.

“Last year definitely made guys... hungrier,” shortstop Tim Anderson said. “I definitely didn't like the way that Oakland treated us when we were out there. I'm definitely hungry to get back in the postseason and compete some more (because) that left a bad taste in my mouth.”