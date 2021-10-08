Dodgers know 106 wins mean nothing at this stage

SAN FRANCISCO – Mookie Betts is ready to throw out all the wins his Dodgers and the rival Giants piled up on the way to a frenetic regular-season finish.

San Francisco edged the defending World Series champions by a single game for first place in the NL West, 107 victories to 106.

It's a new stage when the teams meet in a best-of-five NL Division Series. Game 1 is tonight in the Bay Area.

“I think all the 106 games are out the window now. It didn't help us win the division, so it's really irrelevant,” Betts said after the Dodgers earned a 3-1 wild card win over the Cardinals to set up this series. “We're in the spot we are now. We've got to play the hand we're dealt. ... Obviously, use what you learned in 106 wins. You just try and apply it to now. Other than that, those 106 are irrelevant.”

The Dodgers and Giants, whose histories date to their founding in 1883, are meeting in the postseason for the first time.

“This series is going to be a mad house at both places,” Giants third baseman Evan Longoria said Thursday.

They were about as even as you can get meeting head-to-head this year: the Giants won the season series 10-9.

“For me it kind of felt like this was how it was going to end up anyway,” Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said. “I felt like I didn't even have to watch the (Dodgers-Cardinals) game to figure out who we were going to play.”