Trades boost Brewers, Braves

MILWAUKEE – Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves left spring training with high hopes following three straight NL East titles.

Then star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his right knee, and it fell on the front office to get underwhelming Atlanta the help it needed.

The Braves hadn't been above .500 all season when general manager Alex Anthopoulos essentially acquired an entirely new outfield at the trade deadline. Those moves helped Atlanta surge to another NL East crown and a Division Series matchup starting today with the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers, who benefited from their own roster adjustments.

“Getting those pieces kind of just gave us that boost of energy to make it,” said Freeman, the Braves' All-Star first baseman.

Whether it was Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson to the Braves, or Willy Adames to Milwaukee, the clubs had to shake up their fortunes by changing lineups to punch a fourth consecutive playoff ticket.

“Both teams have made additions that have helped their respective teams,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

Milwaukee was below .500 when it acquired shortstop Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 21. The Brewers went 74-44 after his arrival. Adames batted .285 with 20 home runs, 58 RBI and an .886 OPS.

Rowdy Tellez came over from Toronto and provided the Brewers stability at first base. Hunter Strickland, designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, became a key part of Milwaukee's bullpen. Eduardo Escobar arrived just before the trade deadline and is one of the Brewers' top hitters.

The Braves didn't seem to have any major holes in the lineup until its entire opening day outfield fell apart. Promising rookie center fielder Cristian Pache struggled and got hurt, left fielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on assault charges in late May following an altercation with his wife and hasn't returned, and Acuña suffered a season-ending injury in early July.