Tellez's homer lifts Brewers

MILWAUKEE  Rowdy Tellez fouled off Charlie Mortons pitch in a scoreless game, then headed toward the dugout for a deep breath and a new bat.

Just the break the Milwaukee Brewers needed.

Tellez spoiled Mortons gem by hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Friday in the opener of their NL Division Series.

Im still out of breath, Tellez said. It was a crazy moment.

Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.

Former Brewer Orlando Arcia grounded to second with runners on the corners to end the game. That came after Milwaukee catcher Omar Narváez  who combined with first baseman Tellez on a key first-inning double play  blocked Haders 1-2 pitch in the dirt to keep Freddie Freeman at third base.

Neither team produced much offense until the Brewers finally broke through in the seventh.

After Morton (0-1) plunked Avisaíl García with a 1-2 pitch to start the inning, Tellez ripped another 1-2 offering from Morton over the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie.

Even in those at-bats, I got them where I wanted to be, Morton said. I just didnt finish them off. I hit Avi, and then I grooved one to Rowdy.

Atlantas Joc Pederson hit a pinch-hit homer with two outs in the eighth.

RED SOX 14, RAYS 6: In St. Petersburg, Florida, J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in his return to the lineup, and Boston had a franchise postseason record five home runs to even the AL Division Series at a game each.

Kiké Hernandez had five of Bostons 20 hits, including a homer and three doubles, becoming Bostons first player with four extra-base hits in a postseason game.

Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers also connected for the Red Sox, who rallied for a blowout win after ace Chris Sale gave up a first-inning grand slam to Jordan Luplow and was pulled following just three outs.

Hernándezs leadoff homer in the fifth off Collin McHugh tied it before Martinez went deep against Matt Wisler (0-1) four batters later.