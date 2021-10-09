Saturday, October 09, 2021 1:00 am
Roundup
Tellez's homer lifts Brewers
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE Rowdy Tellez fouled off Charlie Mortons pitch in a scoreless game, then headed toward the dugout for a deep breath and a new bat.
Just the break the Milwaukee Brewers needed.
Tellez spoiled Mortons gem by hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Friday in the opener of their NL Division Series.
Im still out of breath, Tellez said. It was a crazy moment.
Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.
Former Brewer Orlando Arcia grounded to second with runners on the corners to end the game. That came after Milwaukee catcher Omar Narváez who combined with first baseman Tellez on a key first-inning double play blocked Haders 1-2 pitch in the dirt to keep Freddie Freeman at third base.
Neither team produced much offense until the Brewers finally broke through in the seventh.
After Morton (0-1) plunked Avisaíl García with a 1-2 pitch to start the inning, Tellez ripped another 1-2 offering from Morton over the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie.
Even in those at-bats, I got them where I wanted to be, Morton said. I just didnt finish them off. I hit Avi, and then I grooved one to Rowdy.
Atlantas Joc Pederson hit a pinch-hit homer with two outs in the eighth.
RED SOX 14, RAYS 6: In St. Petersburg, Florida, J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in his return to the lineup, and Boston had a franchise postseason record five home runs to even the AL Division Series at a game each.
Kiké Hernandez had five of Bostons 20 hits, including a homer and three doubles, becoming Bostons first player with four extra-base hits in a postseason game.
Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers also connected for the Red Sox, who rallied for a blowout win after ace Chris Sale gave up a first-inning grand slam to Jordan Luplow and was pulled following just three outs.
Hernándezs leadoff homer in the fifth off Collin McHugh tied it before Martinez went deep against Matt Wisler (0-1) four batters later.
