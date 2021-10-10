Fried sharp; Braves blank Brewers to tie series at 1

MILWAUKEE  Max Fried says his strategy in pressure situations is to avoid making too much of the moment. The approach that worked so well for the Atlanta Braves left-hander in the regular season also is paying dividends in the playoffs.

Fried, a former TinCaps pitcher, pitched six sharp innings, and Atlantas bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitkers quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

The best-of-5 series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday.

He was phenomenal  all you could ask for, said Atlantas Austin Riley, who homered in the sixth inning. He came out, pounded the zone. Hes been doing that since the All-Star break.

After Fried was pulled, it got dicey for the Braves.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate against Atlantas bullpen in each of the last three innings but couldnt get a key hit.

Fried struck out nine, gave up three hits and didnt walk anybody. The Brewers didnt get a runner in scoring position until Willy Adames hit a two-out double in the sixth, and Fried responded by striking out Eduardo Escobar.

Hes just a really good pitcher, executing a lot of pitches, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. It spells a tough night for the offense.

Fried went 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 regular-season starts while pitching his best down the stretch.

Fried delivered Saturday as the Braves bounced back from a 2-1 loss in Game 1.

You just try to focus and realize that this is the same game weve been playing all year, Fried said. The stakes might be a little bit higher, but you go out there and make the pitch that youre supposed to make, thats going to trump all.

Fried had thrown 81 pitches when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh.

He bled it out there in the sixth, Snitker said. He went through the meat of their lineup and expended what I felt was a lot of energy right there, in a real big moment in playoff baseball.