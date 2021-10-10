Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am
Fried sharp; Braves blank Brewers to tie series at 1
STEVE MEGARGEE | Associated Press
MILWAUKEE Max Fried says his strategy in pressure situations is to avoid making too much of the moment. The approach that worked so well for the Atlanta Braves left-hander in the regular season also is paying dividends in the playoffs.
Fried, a former TinCaps pitcher, pitched six sharp innings, and Atlantas bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitkers quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece.
The best-of-5 series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday.
He was phenomenal all you could ask for, said Atlantas Austin Riley, who homered in the sixth inning. He came out, pounded the zone. Hes been doing that since the All-Star break.
After Fried was pulled, it got dicey for the Braves.
The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate against Atlantas bullpen in each of the last three innings but couldnt get a key hit.
Fried struck out nine, gave up three hits and didnt walk anybody. The Brewers didnt get a runner in scoring position until Willy Adames hit a two-out double in the sixth, and Fried responded by striking out Eduardo Escobar.
Hes just a really good pitcher, executing a lot of pitches, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. It spells a tough night for the offense.
Fried went 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 regular-season starts while pitching his best down the stretch.
Fried delivered Saturday as the Braves bounced back from a 2-1 loss in Game 1.
You just try to focus and realize that this is the same game weve been playing all year, Fried said. The stakes might be a little bit higher, but you go out there and make the pitch that youre supposed to make, thats going to trump all.
Fried had thrown 81 pitches when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh.
He bled it out there in the sixth, Snitker said. He went through the meat of their lineup and expended what I felt was a lot of energy right there, in a real big moment in playoff baseball.
