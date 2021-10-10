White Sox to start Cease for Game 3

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Houston Astros today, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep.

Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-0.

Manager Tony La Russa confirmed Saturday the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. Cease tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts.

La Russa also said left-hander Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday.

