    Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am

    In the news

    White Sox to start Cease for Game 3

    CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Houston Astros today, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep.

    Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-0.

    Manager Tony La Russa confirmed Saturday the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. Cease tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts.

    La Russa also said left-hander Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday.

    – Associated Press

