Astros shrug off new allegation of cheating

CHICAGO – The Houston Astros found themselves in familiar territory Monday, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Divisional Series in their ballpark.

“He can say what he wants to say,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “I had never even heard his name before we played the White Sox. I'm not bothered by it. Most of my life, they've been talking stuff on me anyway. Let them talk.”

Baker pointed out the Astros had similar offensive statistics at home and on the road, then offered some advice while mentioning he had listened to Eric Clapton that morning.

“He had a song, 'Before You Accuse Me (Take a Look at Yourself),'” he said. “That's all I've got to say.”

The Astros were disciplined by Major League Baseball after it found the team used electronics to steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. It remains a sensitive subject, and Tepera shined another light on it with his comments after the White Sox won Game 3 Sunday to avoid a sweep.

Houston outscored the White Sox 15-5 in winning the first two games at home. Chicago averted a sweep with a 12-6 win on Sunday night.

The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Game 4 was postponed Monday because of forecast rain, and the teams are scheduled to play today in Chicago.

Carlos Rodón is scheduled to start for the White Sox, with Game 1 starter Lance Lynn available out of the bullpen. Manager Tony La Russa said Lynn or Lucas Giolito would start a potential Game 5 Wednesday at Houston depending on how things go today.

The Astros will go with Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 4, hoping he can close out the series after delivering a dominant start Thursday in the opener. José Urquidy was set to pitch Monday.

The Astros put themselves in position to sweep after two impressive victories at Minute Maid Park. But they whiffed 16 times in Game 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field after striking out a combined 16 times in the first two games.

Tepera, who threw two perfect innings, noted the difference after the game.

“Yeah. It is what it is,” he said. “They've obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there. It's just, we can say that it's a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to the first two games at Minute Maid. But that's not really the story. We come here to play. We're going to compete. We're not going to worry about what they're going to do.

“All we have to do is execute pitches and they can't hit them anyways,” he said.