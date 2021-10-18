Astros Altuve, Correa making history together

HOUSTON – When it comes to dynamic duos, there's often a clear-cut top dog and a trusty sidekick.

That's not the case with second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston's middle-infield combo who both shine equally bright for the Astros.

“A lot of times you have one All-Star caliber (player) and like a ... Robin,” manager Dusty Baker said. “But this time you've got two Batmans.”

The pair played its 66th postseason game together Saturday, which is the most by any shortstop and second base duo in MLB history.

The two cornerstones of the franchise, or to use Baker's term, the team's vertebrae, have played together since Correa's debut in 2015, a year that featured their first trip to the postseason.

Altuve doesn't recall a specific conversation they had back then about their expectations for the future, but he knows they often discussed “winning and playing together for a long time.”

They've certainly accomplished both of those goals. This season marks their sixth postseason trip and they've helped the Astros to a fifth consecutive AL Championship Series where they're tied 1-1 with the Boston Red Sox.

They're looking for a third trip to the World Series after winning in 2017 (a win that was later tainted by a sign-stealing scandal) and losing to Washington in 2019.

Houston won more than 100 games in three of the seasons since Correa made it to the big leagues and finished this regular season with 95 victories to capture a fourth AL West title in five years.

“It's hard to imagine something like this,” Altuve said. “What we're living is a dream come true. We thank God every day for the opportunity to play together, for what we're doing. And it's been, it's been amazing.”

Altuve hit a two-run homer to tie Game 1 of the ALCS Friday night before Correa's solo shot in the seventh inning put them on top in a 5-4 win.

Boston hit two grand slams in Game 2 to tie the series with a 9-5 victory.

Game 3 is tonight in Boston where the Astros will have to rely more heavily on Altuve, Correa and the rest of their high-powered offense after a rash pitching injuries.

Altuve's home run Friday was the 20th of his postseason career, tying him with Yankees' great Derek Jeter for third most in MLB history. Not to be outdone, Correa's blast gave him five RBI this postseason and 55 in his career to pass Albert Pujols for the most of any active player.

“I don't know if they're trying to one-up each other, but they're trying to do the best they can every time out there,” Baker said.