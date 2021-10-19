Dodgers have dominated Braves at home

LOS ANGELES – Trailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house.

The Braves' last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018. They've lost nine straight in Los Angeles, getting swept in a three-game series in late August and were shut out twice in the 2018 NL Division Series.

Going back to the 2013 NLDS, the Braves have dropped 19 of their last 22 in LA.

The Dodgers were an MLB-best 58-23 at home, ending the regular season on franchise-record 15-game winning streak at Chavez Ravine. But as a wild-card team, they don't have home-field advantage in the NL playoffs despite 106 wins.

“We're back home,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday. “We expect to win Game 3.”

The series resumes today at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is a 3-2 favorite in Game 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.86 ERA in the postseason) starts for the Braves. Walker Buehler (0-1, 3.38), a 16-game winner in the regular season, takes the mound for the Dodgers.

Buehler will start on two extra days' rest after opening Game 4 of the NLDS on short rest a week ago. The Cy Young Award contender has proven to be reliable in big games, with a 2.50 ERA in 13 postseason starts.

The Dodgers expect to have Justin Turner back at third base. He was reduced to pinch-hitting in Game 2 because of a neck injury, ending his streak of 77 consecutive postseason starts. He's struggled at the plate in the postseason, hitting .050 against San Francisco in the NLDS.

Hawkins new Cubs general manager

Carter Hawkins, 37, was formally introduced as the Cubs' new general manager Monday, stepping into a position that had been open since Jed Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations almost a year ago.

“As we started talking on the phone during this process and then as we moved to formal interviews, it became clear to me how he built such a sterling reputation,” Hoyer said. “He spoke with clarity and conviction about leadership, employee development, organizational alignment and team building.

Hawkins comes to Chicago after 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager.

He also supervised the Cleveland's player development department.

Next up for Hawkins is helping Hoyer rebuild the Cubs after they went 71-91 this season for the club's worst record since it went 66-96 in 2013. It had a string of six consecutive winning seasons before faltering this year.

Pitching likely will be the team's top priority over the winter. The Cubs had a 4.87 team ERA in 2021, ranking 27th in the majors.