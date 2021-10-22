Astros sending rookie to mound in Game 6

HOUSTON  Rookie Luis García will start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series tonight with a trip to the World Series on the line.

García started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving with no outs in the second because of discomfort in his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday that García would get the ball for Game 6 and said the Astros are confident the problem is behind García and hell be 100% healthy.

The Astros fell behind 2-1 in the series after two big wins by the Red Sox. But they rode their powerful offense to consecutive victories in the last two games to take the series lead and move within a win of advancing to the World Series for the second time in three seasons.

The Astros won the championship in 2017, a crown tainted by the teams sign-stealing scandal, before losing to the Washington Nationals in seven games in the 2019 World Series.

The Red Sox previously announced that Nathan Eovaldi would start Game 6.

We feel good about him, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. He is throwing the ball well down there. I think well make a few adjustments with their lineups. And were rested, the bullpen is rested, so well do everything possible tomorrow to win that game, and then well move forward to the next one.

Eovaldi got the win in a solid Game 2 start but was charged with the loss in Game 4 after giving up the go-ahead runs after coming in with the game tied in the ninth.

I love it, Eovaldi said Thursday. I feel like this is what everybody wants to do. Every guy in the locker room wants to be able to start tomorrow and be able to be in this situation, and Im thankful that I get to be here and be able to do it. Theres just something about when everything is on the line, and I think it brings the best out of us.

Eovaldi beat Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the AL wild-card game and pitched five innings in Bostons win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the Division Series. He also came through Saturday in Game 2 of the ALCS, when he pitched 51/3 innings for the win.

But when Cora called him out of the bullpen in Game 4 on Tuesday, he gave up four runs.

He has been great this whole postseason, throughout the most part of his career, he has done a great job, shortstop Xander Bogaerts said.

Eovaldi said pitching on two days rest wont limit his pitch count.

I dont think theres any limitations, he said. My arm feels good, and mentally Im going to be ready and prepared for this game.

Also Thursday: Cora said Kevin Plawecki, who has been catching Eovaldis starts, will play instead of Christian Vázquez; the rest of the lineup is expected to be the same.