Dodgers eager to embrace last year

ATLANTA  The Atlanta Braves know what happened last October and want to avoid a repeat. The Los Angeles Dodgers plan on an encore.

Atlanta held 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the NL Championship Series before the Dodgers won three consecutive games in a playoff entirely at the neutral ballpark of Arlington, Texas, then beat Tampa Bay for their first World Series title since 1988.

The host Braves won the first two games of this years NLCS, then L.A. took two of three at Dodger Stadium forcing a Game 6 back at Truist Park tonight with the Braves still one win from their first Series trip since 1999.

I think weve got a mental advantage right now, getting back on that plane and going back there playing Game 6, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday. Historys a powerful thing to the mind, and so we feel good and I think that were going to use it to our advantage.

Even so, Roberts acknowledged at the end of the day we still got to go out there and play a good baseball game.

First baseman Freddie Freeman says the Braves must prove they wont follow the same path to another collapse.

It seems because every day its brought up the last couple days, Freeman said of last years collapse. So I dont think we have a choice until we kill that narrative.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to start today against Atlantas Ian Anderson, and Walker Buehler is available to start Sunday for L.A.

I like the guys were going to be running out there and we just got to go out there and play to win one game, Roberts said.

Los Angeles has won seven consecutive elimination games.

Anderson lasted only three innings in Atlantas 5-4 win in Game 2. Scherzer was pulled after 41/3 innings with what he said was a dead arm on two days rest after getting his first career save in the Division Series finale at San Francisco.