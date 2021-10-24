Alvarez leads Astros into World Series

HOUSTON – Two years after winning an AL Rookie of the Year Award, Yordan Alvarez has an AL Championship Series MVP to add to his trophy case.

The 24-year-old Cuban was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple for the Houston Astros in Friday night's pennant-winning 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. He drove in the go-ahead run and scored the second.

“It means everything,” Alvarez said through a translator. “I think there's a lot of things that I could say that's behind that trophy, but all I can say is it just means everything.”

Alvarez reached the major leagues in 2019, two years after the Astros won a title later tainted by the team's sign stealing,

“Ever since the news came out, the bad news that we've had to deal with about what happened in 2017, I think we've all wanted to prove what kind of class of players that we are and team that we are,” Alvarez said. “I wasn't here with the team in 2017, but I've gotten booed just as equal as anybody else. So I think we all have the same mentality that we really want to win a World Series to demonstrate that we are just a great team.”

After missing last year's postseason while recovering from double knee surgery, Alvarez hit an ALCS-record .522 (12 for 23) with one homer, three doubles, the triple and six RBI in Houston's six-game victory. He scored seven runs against the Red Sox and got nine hits in his last 13 at-bats, raising his postseason average to .441 with two homers and nine RBI.

“I didn't really imagine myself being able to come out of that surgery on both knees and be able to do this as quickly as I did,” Alvarez said. “So it was really unbelievable for me to be able to come back and do what I did, but just super happy to be here and be able to contribute like that.”

Alvarez had a hit every game.

“I was just focused on doing the job,” he said.

Alvarez doubled in a run in the first inning Friday night, then tripled in the sixth and alertly sprinted home from third ahead of the throw from Kyle Schwarber, who had turned an unassisted double play on Kyle Tucker's grounder to first.