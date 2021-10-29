Altuve bounces back from 3-strikeout opener

ATLANTA – His day on the diamond almost done, Jose Altuve walked over to a clutch of Astros fans clustered behind the netting down the right field line at Minute Maid Park.

For five minutes, he autographed World Series programs, No. 27 jerseys and other items, many of them for kids. A young girl got a ball with Altuve's signature and joyfully turned to her mother.

“I'm about to cry,” the mom said.

Altuve's team liked the signs they saw from him earlier in the evening, too.

In a Fall Classic devoid of drama so far, the big-swinging leadoff man is among the few stars to deliver any huge hits.

Bouncing back from the first three-strikeout game of his postseason career, plus a prolonged slump in the AL Championship Series, Altuve homered and doubled as Houston beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 Wednesday night to tie the matchup at 1-all.

But teammates Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and AL Championship Series MVP Yordan Alvarez have been mostly silent. Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario haven't done much damage for the Braves, either.

“You can be 0 for 20, but what about if you get the big hit? So that's what playoffs is about,” Altuve said. “I don't care if I went 0 for 5 last night.”

As Astros manager Dusty Baker said: “My dad used to tell me it's OK to get down, just don't stay down. So he didn't stay down.”

Altuve helped the Astros earn their split. A postseason perennial, the All-Star second baseman pushed aside a 3-for-24 skid in the ALCS and a hitless opener against the Braves.

Altuve tied former Yankees star Bernie Williams for second on the career postseason home run list with 22, trailing only the 29 by Manny Ramirez.

After a day off, they'll play Game 3 tonight at Truist Park when Luis Garcia is set to pitch for the Astros against Ian Anderson. Both of them threw well in the games their teams won to clinch these spots.

It will be the first World Series pairing of rookie starters since the 2006 opener.

That night, Anthony Reyes led St. Louis over Detroit and its newcomer, Justin Verlander. This season, Verlander was on Houston's injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

At 23, Anderson is already an October veteran. He's made seven postseason starts in two years, going 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA.