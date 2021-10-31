Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am
Relievers to decide who wins Series
CHARLES ODUM | Associated Press
ATLANTA Thirty years after Jack Morris and John Smoltz shared the mound deep into the night at Game 7 of the World Series, such a showdown between aces seems unimaginable at this years Fall Classic.
For starters, a lot has changed since Morris went 10 innings to come away with that 1-0 Series-clinching win for Minnesota.
Getting 27 outs is now a full a team effort, and being the first guy on the mound hardly means what it used to. Entering Saturday nights World Series Game 4, the relievers for the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves have logged more innings than the starting pitchers.
For Atlanta, a small disparity between the innings counts for the starters and relievers is about to grow by a large margin. The Braves are planning bullpen games each of the next two days.
There has been little rest for either teams relievers. The World Series winner may be the team with the bullpen best equipped to withstand whats left.
I think it definitely could be, Astros right-hander Phil Maton said when asked if the bullpens might determine the Series outcome.
The big thing for us is kind of just continue to go do our job and just bridge it to our back-end guys and just handing the ball to the next guy with a zero.
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker expected to have one bullpen game in the Series. Then Game 1 starter Charlie Morton broke his right leg after recording only seven outs in the Braves Game 1 win. Morton had surgery on Thursday and is lost for the remainder of the World Series.
Atlantas bullpen delivered four scoreless innings after Ian Anderson threw five no-hit innings in Friday nights 2-0 Game 3 win.
