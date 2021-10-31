Relievers to decide who wins Series

ATLANTA  Thirty years after Jack Morris and John Smoltz shared the mound deep into the night at Game 7 of the World Series, such a showdown between aces seems unimaginable at this years Fall Classic.

For starters, a lot has changed since Morris went 10 innings to come away with that 1-0 Series-clinching win for Minnesota.

Getting 27 outs is now a full a team effort, and being the first guy on the mound hardly means what it used to. Entering Saturday nights World Series Game 4, the relievers for the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves have logged more innings than the starting pitchers.

For Atlanta, a small disparity between the innings counts for the starters and relievers is about to grow by a large margin. The Braves are planning bullpen games each of the next two days.

There has been little rest for either teams relievers. The World Series winner may be the team with the bullpen best equipped to withstand whats left.

I think it definitely could be, Astros right-hander Phil Maton said when asked if the bullpens might determine the Series outcome.

The big thing for us is kind of just continue to go do our job and just bridge it to our back-end guys and just handing the ball to the next guy with a zero.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker expected to have one bullpen game in the Series. Then Game 1 starter Charlie Morton broke his right leg after recording only seven outs in the Braves Game 1 win. Morton had surgery on Thursday and is lost for the remainder of the World Series.

Atlantas bullpen delivered four scoreless innings after Ian Anderson threw five no-hit innings in Friday nights 2-0 Game 3 win.