MLB's offseason activity gets started

NEW YORK – Freddie Freeman, World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario of the champion Atlanta Braves were among 160 players who became free agents Wednesday as an uncertain offseason started with a lockout threat looming.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, also became free agents.

Other stars who hit the market include Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Michael Conforto and Kevin Gausman.

About 50 additional players are potentially eligible, pending decisions on options in their contracts for 2022.

Free agents can negotiate contracts with any team starting Sunday evening.

• Tucker Barnhart was traded Wednesday from Cincinnati to Detroit for infielder Nick Quintana.

• Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer, who has been on paid leave since July 2 while he is investigated under MLB's domestic violence policy, can opt out of the remaining two years in his contract, which calls for $32 million salaries in 2022 and '23.

• San Francisco catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement today, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

• Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez must decide on a player option as does Milwaukee outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Teams must decide by 5 p.m. Sunday whether to make $18.4 million qualifying offers. A player is eligible for a qualifying offer only if he was with the team for the entire 2021 season and has not previously received a qualifying offer.