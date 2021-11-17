Cash repeats as top AL skipper

For Kevin Cash, being mentioned in the same sentence with Bobby Cox is an honor.

“That's wrong. I shouldn't be,” Cash said. “But saying that, it's incredibly humbling. When you think about greats in our game, Bobby Cox is right there.”

Cash has now accomplished something only Cox achieved previously – back-to-back Manager of the Year awards. Cash won the American League honor Tuesday night. The Tampa Bay skipper was joined by San Francisco's Gabe Kapler, who won the National League award.

Cox took the NL honor two years in a row with Atlanta in 2004 and '05 during his Hall of Fame career.

That's the feat Cash has matched. He led the Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown this season. Tampa Bay (100-62) finished with the AL's best record before losing to Boston in the Division Series.

The Rays are 2 for 2 on major awards. Outfielder Randy Arozarena won Rookie of the Year on Monday.

“We had the youth, we had the athleticism, and ultimately the talent to perform really really well,” Cash said.

Seattle's Scott Servais finished second behind Cash in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Houston's Dusty Baker was third.

Kapler won the NL award after guiding San Francisco to a franchise-best 107 victories in his second season with the Giants. He beat out Craig Counsell of Milwaukee and Mike Shildt of St. Louis.

Kapler managed two seasons in Philadelphia before being fired. The Giants hired him after Bruce Bochy's retirement. Kapler had both big shoes to fill – Bochy won three championships with San Francisco – and a struggling team to take over. When the Giants went 29-31 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, it was their fourth straight losing record.

Then, in a year when the star-laden Dodgers and Padres were supposed to compete for NL West supremacy, San Francisco surged to the best record in baseball. The Giants beat out the Dodgers by a game for the division crown, although the Giants lost to Los Angeles in the Division Series.

Kapler said he's learned to become a good listener.

“I think I've really started to respect, understand and appreciate the feedback that I'm getting from players on a regular basis,” he said. “I really trust our players.”