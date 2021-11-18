Verlander elects to remain with Astros

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander has agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros that includes a conditional $25 million player option for a second season.

Verlander became a free agent after he was paid $66 million over the past two seasons under an agreement with the Astros. He played just one game in that span after injuring his elbow in the 2020 season opener.

Verlander had Tommy John surgery in October 2020.

BASEBALL

Belt accepts Giants offer

First baseman Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants rather than pursue bidders as a free agent. Belt was the only one to accept among the 14 free agents who received the offers from their former clubs Nov. 7.

FOOTBALL

Central Michigan tops Ball State

Lew Nichols II ran for 219 yards and three scores as Central Michigan ran past Ball State 37-17 at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie. Ball State took the opening kickoff down the field in 2:35 to score the game's first touchdown, but the Cardinals (5-6, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) could not hang onto the momentum as the Chippewas (7-4, 5-2) scored the next 14 points en route to the win. Ball State senior quarterback Drew Plitt finished the game 21-for-39 passing for 170 yards and one touchdown and one interception. The Cardinals will have one more chance to reach bowl eligibility, when it plays host to Buffalo on Tuesday in the regular-season finale.

HOCKEY

Red Sox owners seek Penguins

The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed on Wednesday that Fenway Sports Group, has been working on a deal for the professional hockey club. The talks were first reported by Sportico.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross country coach retires

Warsaw boys cross country coach Jim Mills is retiring from coaching, the school announced. Mills has coached the Tigers since 1999.

Area signings

Huntington North senior Grace Dill will sign Tuesday to play golf at Huntington University. ... Bellmont senior volleyball player Emma McMahon signed with Eastern Michigan.

Tennis

Federer ruling out Wimbledon

Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for Wimbledon in June, he said in an interview published by Swiss media.