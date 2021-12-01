Báez taking talents to Tigers

Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City.

Báez has agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.

Báez, who turns 29 today, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBI in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets this season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York.

Báez batted .299 with nine homers and 22 RBI in 47 games with New York.

Little labor progress

Major League Baseball headed to its first work stoppage in 26 years after a pair of brief negotiating sessions led to little or no progress.

The sport's five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. today, and management is expected to follow with a lockout of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

MLB executive vice president Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer, the union's senior director collective bargaining and legal, headed talks that took place at the site of the union's annual executive board meeting. Seven owners also were on hand for two sessions at the hotel, departing the first one to go to their own location after getting a proposal from the union. Dozens of players also were there.

White Sox add reliever

The Chicago White Sox fortified their bullpen, announcing a $24 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kendall Gravema,. who flourished while working out of the bullpen this year. He went 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and his first 10 career saves in 53 games with Seattle and Houston.

Extra bases

The Cubs agreed to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes, 34, who played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBI in 103 games. And Clint Frazier also agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago. ... The Braves locked up manager Brian Snitker, 66, for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995. ... The Rays signed reliever Brooks Raley to a $10 million, two-year contract. ... The Marlins completed the signing of right-hander Sandy Alcantara to a five-year, $56 million contract and acquired All-Star infielder Joey Wendle from the Rays. ... The Pirates agreed to a 1-year deal worth $5 million with former Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez. ... The Brewers added two catchers; Pedro Severino ($1.9 million, one-year contract) and Brett Sullivan.