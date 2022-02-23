Sides still at it as Opening Day deadline looms

JUPITER, Fla. – Another day ran off the clock on talks to salvage opening day when locked-out baseball players proposed what they considered a small move forward in drawn-out labor negotiations and management termed it a third straight step backward.

Management again proposed a federal mediator, but the union immediately turned down that idea, leaving Major League Baseball on track to lose regular-season games to a labor dispute for the first time since 1995.

Less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.

Still, the sides agreed to meet for a third day in a row today, the 84th day of the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history.

Players made a tiny shift toward management Tuesday on their proposal for increased salary arbitration eligibility, lowering to the top 75% by service time among the group with at least two seasons in the majors but less than three.

The union last week came off its prior demand that all two-year players be eligible – the level from 1974-86 – and instead proposed the top 80% by service. Teams have said any movement in this area is not significant because management maintains it will never agree to any increase.

Players took a step back from clubs in their proposal for major league minimum salaries, which had been for $775,000 this season with $25,000 annual increases during a five-year deal to $875,000 in 2026. The union instead proposed a $30,000 rise each year, to $895,000 in the final year.

MLB has proposed a rise from $570,500 to $630,000 and then by $10,000 annually, to $670,000 by 2026.

The sides drew closer on their proposals for a lottery that would determine the early picks in each year’s amateur draft, with the union lowering its proposal to the top seven selections from eight, a day after management raised from three to four. The union also is asking for other adjustments that management hasn’t been interested in.

There was no movement on the biggest issue: luxury tax thresholds and rates.

The union made its last proposal just before the lockout started Dec. 2, dropping from $248 million to $245 million for this year, with a rise to $273 million by 2026.

Teams have been offering an increase from last season’s $210 million to $214 million in this year and next and they have not moved off that. On Feb. 12 they upped their proposal by $2 million annually in each of the final three seasons: $216 million in 2024, $218 million in 2025 and $222 million in 2026.