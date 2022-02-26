Talks gain momentum; Manfred joins in

JUPITER, Fla.  Baseball players and owners took a first step toward salvaging opening day, nearing agreement Friday on an amateur draft lottery during lockout negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.

While an agreement on the draft was not complete, the talks gained momentum for the first time as Major League Baseballs end of Monday deadline approached for a deal that would preserve opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule.

Talks will continue today, the 87th day of baseballs first work stoppage since 1995. The sides remain far apart on the big-money issues of the competitive balance tax thresholds and rates, salary arbitration eligibility, the size of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and the minimum salary.

In another sign of the disruption caused by baseballs ninth work stoppage, MLB canceled three more days of spring training games through March 7. Exhibition games were to have begun today. But for the first time all week, both sides expressed a feeling they had moved in a positive direction. The day included three negotiating sessions, a high for any day this week.

In an effort to address the unions claim that teams are giving up on winning in an effort to gain a top pick in the amateur draft, MLB had proposed the top selections be determined by a lottery, such as the NBA began in 1985 and the NHL a decade later.

MLB has offered to have the first four picks determined by a lottery in which the teams with the three lowest winning percentages would have the best chances for the top pick. The union asked for the first seven selections to be sorted by lottery.

The sides exchanged proposals Friday on the number of lottery picks, adjustments and penalties restrictions and moved closer to agreement on a format. For the first time in months of negotiations, there was immediate back and forth. MLB made a proposal, the union caucused and countered, and management is to respond today.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to. Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue along with possible lost pay and service time.

The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to managements proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.