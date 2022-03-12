MLB teams spring forward by opening camps

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.  Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly and manager Torey Lovullo shared a hug, a grin and a few slaps on the back under the bright blue sky that the Cactus League provides.

The bickering is over. Baseball is back.

A day after owners and players reached agreement to end a 99-day lockout, all 30 spring training camps opened across Arizona and Florida. Now the four-week sprint begins in earnest to get ready for an April 7 opening day.

Weve been waiting for this for a while, D-backs infielder Josh Rojas said before Fridays workout. Its good we got everything done. I did my best to stay ready for this day, whenever it came. It happened fast.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber limbered up in Guardians gear and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking grounders as spring training for major leaguers finally began.

At the complex in Goodyear that Cleveland shares with the Cincinnati Reds, some big names got loose.

Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, and All-Star third baseman José Ramírez were among the players in Guardians garb who went through light workouts following physicals. The team formally changed its name following last season.

Bo Bichette and José Berríos were among those joining Guerrero in getting busy at the Blue Jays camp in Dunedin, Florida. Sunday is the mandatory reporting date for players, but many were eager to get to to work early.

Rojas was among a large contingent of Diamondbacks players who reported to camp in Scottsdale. Like many players, he had been attending informal workouts at various fields in Arizona while labor talks intensified. The union had even set up a makeshift base in Mesa, Arizona, at a multi-purpose sports facility, but that was starting to clear out as players reported to regular camps.

We did a really good job staying ready, Rojas said. There were lots of places where 15, 20, 30 guys were meeting up, running our own practices. Groundballs, live bullpens, live at-bats, hitting on the field.

In Tampa, Florida, Yankees star DJ LeMahieu was among a multi-team group working out for the last time at a high school less than a mile from New Yorks complex. Bostons Rafael Devers and Philadelphias J.T. Realmuto, Didi Gregorius and Andrew McCutchen also have taken part.

For sure, officially the last unofficial workout, LeMahieu said.

St. Louis outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler ONeill were at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, where the Cardinals and Miami Marlins share the complex. Last week, Mets star Max Scherzer was at the ballpark, too, as part of the negotiating teams working on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Im glad it all came together and were going to finish 162 games, the Marlins Garrett Cooper said. That was big for a lot of people just to play a full season in front of everybody and to be back here with COVID and all that stuff past us. Just to have a normal 162 games is big for us.