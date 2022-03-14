Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 pm
Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months
Associated Press
PEORIA, Ariz. -- All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.
Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason, Preller said.
The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.
Tatis, 23, a former Fort Wayne TinCap, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.
