Monday, March 14, 2022 1:00 pm

Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months

 

Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. -- All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.

Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason, Preller said.

The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Tatis, 23, a former Fort Wayne TinCap, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

