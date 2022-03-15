Surgery most likely for Tatis' left wrist

All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.

Tatis, a former TinCaps player, apparently suffered the injury early in the offseason.

Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle crash in his native Dominican Republic.

Tatis said he felt pain in the wrist shortly afterward, and the injury got worse as he began taking swings to get ready for spring training.

“It's bad. It's terrible. I feel like everybody is disappointed, especially me,” Tatis said. “We have a pretty good chance this year as a team. I just want to be out there for my teammates and for the fans.”

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP. He signed a $330 million, 14-year contract last year.

The news on Tatis was only a smidge of what went down around baseball Monday, highlighted by the Atlanta Braves' megadeal that seemed to signal the end of Freddie Freeman's tenure with the World Series champions

The Braves acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics for outfielder Cristian Pache, minor league catcher Shea Langeliers and right-handers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.

Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, and his outspoken leadership proved critical on last year's championship team. He became a free agent after the season, but it was hard to imagine the career-long Brave wouldn't return.

Braves general manager Alex Anthoploulos declined to discuss Freeman, though he admitted he's never had a tougher time emotionally pulling the trigger on a trade.

“You get attached,” he said.

Olson is a two-time Gold Glove winner with a .252 career average, 142 homers and an .859 OPS over six seasons. The 27-year-old hit 39 homers and drove in 111 runs last season, finishing eighth in AL MVP voting. He's under team control through 2023.

“Obviously, I know Atlanta,” Olson said. “It's an amazing place, World Series champs, my hometown. If there was one place to go and leave here, that's the place to do it. I'm excited about it.”

A career .295 hitter, Freeman surpassed 20 homers eight times with a career-high 38 in 2019. He won the NL MVP award in 2020, finished in the top 10 of the balloting five other times, in addition to claiming three Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove for his defensive work.

“He's going to be one of the guys with his number retired and a Braves legend, not to say he's not already, because I think he is,” Braves pitcher Charlie Morton said.

The National League is adopting the designated hitter this year and poor-fielding Marcell Ozuna is expected to be Atlanta's DH.

Reds deal 2 stars to Mariners

The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, top pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named later.

“We're incredibly excited at the chance to acquire two All-Star caliber players,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “Jesse has been one of the premier offensive players in the league over the past two seasons, while Suárez brings a long track record as a power hitter. Our goal is to reach the postseason this year, and we feel that these additions give us the depth and impact in our lineup necessary to compete for one of those spots.”

Low-A league using robot umps

Pitchers, catchers and batters will be able to appeal calls from human umpires to “robo umps” in the Low-A Southeast League this season, while pitch clocks, anti-shift rules and larger bases will be tried in the minors ahead of possible big league use in 2023.

MLB announced a slate of rules trials Monday, including updates to the Automated Ball-Strike System and a ban on infield shifts, that will expand on several experiments from 2021. Some could be introduced to the majors as soon as 2023.