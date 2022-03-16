AP source: 1B Rizzo agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Yankees

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday night to a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order in New York. He hit .248 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season.

Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won a pair of Gold Gloves.

The deal may take the Yankees out of the running for free agent and former Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman. New York reportedly had interest in the 2020 NL MVP. It also creates uncertainty for returning first baseman Luke Voit.

Rizzo said last June that he had not received a coronavirus vaccine, adding "as we continue to get more data, I’ll continue to be more educated on it.” He will need to be vaccinated in order to play at Yankee Stadium due to a requirement in New York City that every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus, unless that requirement is lifted.

Earlier Tuesday, Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status. Unvaccinated players will also not be allowed to play in Toronto against the division-rival Blue Jays due to Canadian entry laws.

