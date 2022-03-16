Cubs upgrade defense with new shortstop

MESA, Ariz. – The Chicago Cubs finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday.

A native of Curacao selected by Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft, Simmons had his best season in 2017 when he hit .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBI, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in among active shortstops, and his range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.

Simmons, 32, won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.

Olson gets paid

Atlanta's newest first baseman now has plenty of financial security.

One day after cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Braves signed Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract.

Olson wasn't eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season, but the defending World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout.

The Braves dealt four top prospects to the Oakland Athletics for Olson, a 2021 All-Star coming off a season in which he had 39 homers and 111 RBI while batting .271. The move means Freeman – a cornerstone for the franchise for a decade – is likely headed elsewhere.

Olson will make $15 million this year, $21 million in 2023 and $22 million each of the next six seasons.

It was the 10th contract of at least $100 million agreed to since the end of the World Series and the first since Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout ended last week.

Phils bolster 'pen

Right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia and left-handed reliever Brad Hand have finalized one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hand was a three-time All-Star between 2017-20 when he totaled 103 saves with a 2.63 ERA. He struggled last season in Washington and Toronto but finished strong with the Mets. Overall, he was 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 21 saves in 2021.

A 2016 NL All-Star with the Mets, Familia led the majors that year with 51 saves. He has only 43 saves since 2016.

Extra bases

Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty had an examination of his right shoulder, according to the club. St. Louis hopes to find out the cause of his soreness soon. ... Toronto's Yusei Kikuchi threw a 40-pitch bullpen session a day after the left-hander finalized a $36 million, three-year deal. ... The Braves signed right-hander Collin McHugh to a two-year deal worth $10 million guaranteed. The contract features a $6 million club option for 2024, with a $1 million buyout. The 34-year-old posted a 1.55 ERA over 64 innings with the Rays last season.