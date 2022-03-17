Cubs, Japanese star OF agree to 5-year contract

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs showed they're serious about competing again after selling off their stars last year, agreeing to a contract with Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki agreed to an $85 million, five-year deal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person, confirming several reports, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical.

Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki's club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan's Central League.

The Cubs also agreed to a one-year deal with veteran reliever David Robertson and placed right-hander Codi Heuer – recovering from Tommy John surgery – on the 60-day injured list.

Suzuki, 27, is a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Carp, he could give some much-needed pop to an offense that ranked among the worst in the majors in 2021.

The Cubs struck out a major-league record 1,596 times, and were 21st in runs and 24th in batting average at .237.

Suzuki batted .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI in 132 games last season and had nearly as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88). He is a career .315 hitter with 182 homers and 562 RBI for Hiroshima.

Suzuki plays right field, a position five-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward has manned for the Cubs since signing a $184 million, eight-year contract before the 2016 World Series championship season. But while Heyward has provided strong defense and leadership, he hasn't performed at the plate the way Chicago hoped. The 32-year-old veteran's average dropped from .265 in 2020 to .214 last season, and he finished with eight homers and 30 RBI in 104 games.

The Cubs also have Ian Happ, Clint Frazier and Rafael Ortega in the outfield, with prized prospect Brennen Davis in the system. The advent of the designated hitter in the National League gives manager David Ross more flexibility.

Chicago made a big move to boost the pitching staff just before the lockout by agreeing to a $71 million, three-year contract with Marcus Stroman. The 30-year-old right-hander was 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA and tied for the major league lead by making 33 starts for the Mets last season.

In November, they also added former Cincinnati Red Wade Miley, a veteran left-hander. And they finalized a deal with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday.